‘Survivor Squad’ seeks to show a way out of addiction

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - “There is hope.”

That is the message a group in Anderson County wants to share.

Members of the Survivor Squad, a support group of people in recovery, say they know the pandemic has been a tough time for many, but they want others in the grip of addiction to know there is a way out.

“We just want people to come to recovery,” said Kristen Kincaid, one of the organizers. “Because we’re tired of losing our loved ones. It’s killing almost everybody. We just want them to come, show them that it is possible, there is hope, we do love you, we’re here for you - and you can recover from this.”

They are hosting a walk and rally later this month for people in recovery, still in active addiction and those who have died as a result of drug or alcohol use. Citing an increase in overdoses, organizers hope the event will help bring more people to recovery.

The walk starts at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, September 19. The rally will follow, including a candlelight vigil. You can find more details about the event here.

September is National Recovery Month. You can find helpful resources here.

