Advertisement

‘Survivor Squad’ seeks to show a way out of addiction

The group is hosting a walk and rally on September 19.
City and county leaders recognized September as National Recovery Month.
City and county leaders recognized September as National Recovery Month.(WKYT)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - “There is hope.”

That is the message a group in Anderson County wants to share.

Members of the Survivor Squad, a support group of people in recovery, say they know the pandemic has been a tough time for many, but they want others in the grip of addiction to know there is a way out.

“We just want people to come to recovery,” said Kristen Kincaid, one of the organizers. “Because we’re tired of losing our loved ones. It’s killing almost everybody. We just want them to come, show them that it is possible, there is hope, we do love you, we’re here for you - and you can recover from this.”

They are hosting a walk and rally later this month for people in recovery, still in active addiction and those who have died as a result of drug or alcohol use. Citing an increase in overdoses, organizers hope the event will help bring more people to recovery.

The walk starts at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, September 19. The rally will follow, including a candlelight vigil. You can find more details about the event here.

September is National Recovery Month. You can find helpful resources here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shedaresthedevil wins Kentucky Oaks 146

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky Oaks 146 is in the books with the featured race finishing just a few minutes ago.

News

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday; extends mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Sorting fact from fiction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Part V, the conclusion, in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.

Latest News

News

Teen killed in tragic Anderson Co. crash last year leaves life-saving gift

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
September 6 marks one year since a tragic accident in Anderson County.

News

A longtime Derby Eve Party still looks to support its charities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
The Derby in September? With no fans? Even the Derby Eve parties are shut down. We talk to the founder of the Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party about what's next.

News

Lexington Div. of Community Corrections releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials with the Lexington Division of Community Corrections have released the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases as they continue testing inmates and staff for the virus.

News

Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.

News

Police: Man shot in chest on Augusta Dr. in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Friday afternoon.

News

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.