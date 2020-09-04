Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder from July

Anthony King
Anthony King(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wanted for a Lexington murder has been arrested.

Anthony King was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on Sept. 3.

Police had been looking for King since July 11 when they named him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darel Price.

Price, 31, was shot to death that day on Chestnut Street.

King is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, cocaine trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

