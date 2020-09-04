Suspect arrested in Lexington murder from July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wanted for a Lexington murder has been arrested.

Anthony King was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on Sept. 3.

Police had been looking for King since July 11 when they named him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darel Price.

Price, 31, was shot to death that day on Chestnut Street.

King is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, cocaine trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

