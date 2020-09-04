Trainer McPeek seeks 1st Kentucky Oaks win with Swiss Skydiver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Of course, while there are plenty of changes for this year’s Kentucky Derby, we’re still kicking off the weekend with the Kentucky Oaks.

Like the Derby, this year’s Oaks race will have no fans, no pageantry, and no hats – just good old fashioned horse racing.

Tates Creek grad and trainer of Swiss Skydiver, Kenny McPeek has a great shot at the lilies this year.

Swiss Skydiver is on the rail and with a clean break will have the shortest trip around the track. Swiss Skydiver has been on a roll, winning the Alabama Stakes, was second in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, and also was victorious in the Santa Anita Oaks, the Fantasy, and Gulfstream Park Oaks.

McPeek, however, is still looking for his first Kentucky Oaks win.

“It’s a tough race to win,” says McPeek. “I mean, I learned that with Take Charge Lady [in 2002.] She was the 4 to 5 favorite years back and got upset by Farda Amiga who won the race of her life. So, there are no guarantees. Out filly is going super and we will line them up and go.”

The race McPeek was referring to was in 2002, when Take Charge Lady was upset, but that was the same year McPeek won the Belmont with Sarava.

Currently, Swiss Skydiver is at 8-to-5 odds with the favorite, Gamine, sitting at even money. Most experts believe this is a 2-horse race in a 9-horse field.

