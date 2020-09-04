Advertisement

Trainer McPeek seeks 1st Kentucky Oaks win with Swiss Skydiver

By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Of course, while there are plenty of changes for this year’s Kentucky Derby, we’re still kicking off the weekend with the Kentucky Oaks.

Like the Derby, this year’s Oaks race will have no fans, no pageantry, and no hats – just good old fashioned horse racing.

Tates Creek grad and trainer of Swiss Skydiver, Kenny McPeek has a great shot at the lilies this year.

Swiss Skydiver is on the rail and with a clean break will have the shortest trip around the track. Swiss Skydiver has been on a roll, winning the Alabama Stakes, was second in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, and also was victorious in the Santa Anita Oaks, the Fantasy, and Gulfstream Park Oaks.

McPeek, however, is still looking for his first Kentucky Oaks win.

“It’s a tough race to win,” says McPeek. “I mean, I learned that with Take Charge Lady [in 2002.] She was the 4 to 5 favorite years back and got upset by Farda Amiga who won the race of her life. So, there are no guarantees. Out filly is going super and we will line them up and go.”

The race McPeek was referring to was in 2002, when Take Charge Lady was upset, but that was the same year McPeek won the Belmont with Sarava.

Currently, Swiss Skydiver is at 8-to-5 odds with the favorite, Gamine, sitting at even money. Most experts believe this is a 2-horse race in a 9-horse field.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barbara Bailey to end four-decade run anchoring at WKYT

Updated: 28 minutes ago
After more than four decades, Barbara Bailey – Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor – plans to retire from WKYT later this month.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in Hurricane Laura disaster area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A group of Kentuckians are in Louisiana helping people recover from Hurricane Laura.

News

As COVID-19 outbreak continues, health experts recommend getting flu vaccine early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
We’re weeks away from the official start of flu season, but health experts say it’s not too early to get your flu shot.

News

CASA Superhero 5K set to run this Saturday in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Kentuckians are getting ready for this weekend’s ‘Run for the Roses,’ but another run will also be taking place on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Multiple protests planned on Derby Day in Louisville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerrica Valtierra
A historic and unusual Derby weekend is on the horizon.

News

Colorado sheriff looking for two tied to Nicholas Co. woman’s disappearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Facebook post from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado states authorities are looking for two men for sex offender registration violations.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder from July

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police had been looking for King since July 11 when they named him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darel Price.

News

Will ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ be played at the Derby?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Bloodhorse Magazine reports Churchill Downs is considering whether to retire the Derby tradition.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago