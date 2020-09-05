3 arrested, $1000s in drugs seized in Breathitt Co. investigation

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Breathitt Co. Sheriff says an investigation into fentanyl-laced heroin coming into the county resulted in three arrests.

The Sheriff says the deadly heroin has been responsible for several overdoses and deaths in the community and says deputies worked for two months to determine the source of the drugs in the county.

According to a Facebook post from the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to identify at least three individuals who were bringing the drugs into the area, all of whom were arrested during two traffic stops over the past few days.

First, the sheriff says multiple units stopped a vehicle suspected of bringing the fentanyl-laced heroin into the county on Wednesday, Sept. 2 around 1 p.m. After searching the vehicle and the homes of the two individuals inside, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Bouchard and 40-year-old Paul Collins, investigators say they found 53 grams of laced heroin, a dosage unit of suspected fentanyl, three small baggies of heroin, and one baggie of methamphetamine.

Both Bouchard and Collins were arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff says the narcotics seized during the traffic stop had a potential estimated street value of around $5500.

Then, on Friday, Sept. 4, investigators stopped another suspect vehicle at around 4 a.m. A search of the vehicle revealed additional heroin, meth, and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $700.

44-year-old Bradford Thomas was arrested at the scene and faces multiple drug trafficking charges.

All three men were taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

