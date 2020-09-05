Advertisement

3 arrested, $1000s in drugs seized in Breathitt Co. investigation

Investigators display contraband seized during a traffic stop connected to a Breathitt Co. drug investigation.
Investigators display contraband seized during a traffic stop connected to a Breathitt Co. drug investigation.(WKYT/Breathitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Breathitt Co. Sheriff says an investigation into fentanyl-laced heroin coming into the county resulted in three arrests.

The Sheriff says the deadly heroin has been responsible for several overdoses and deaths in the community and says deputies worked for two months to determine the source of the drugs in the county.

According to a Facebook post from the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to identify at least three individuals who were bringing the drugs into the area, all of whom were arrested during two traffic stops over the past few days.

First, the sheriff says multiple units stopped a vehicle suspected of bringing the fentanyl-laced heroin into the county on Wednesday, Sept. 2 around 1 p.m. After searching the vehicle and the homes of the two individuals inside, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Bouchard and 40-year-old Paul Collins, investigators say they found 53 grams of laced heroin, a dosage unit of suspected fentanyl, three small baggies of heroin, and one baggie of methamphetamine.

Both Bouchard and Collins were arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff says the narcotics seized during the traffic stop had a potential estimated street value of around $5500.

Then, on Friday, Sept. 4, investigators stopped another suspect vehicle at around 4 a.m. A search of the vehicle revealed additional heroin, meth, and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $700.

44-year-old Bradford Thomas was arrested at the scene and faces multiple drug trafficking charges.

All three men were taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winchester police warn public of DirecTV phone scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Winchester are alerting the public to beware of a possible phone scam in the area.

News

Fans find new ways to celebrate 2020 Derby weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Fans watching the Kentucky Oaks at KSBar and Grille Friday traded mint juleps for beer and hats for masks.

News

Peace walk held in Lexington to bring awareness to gun violence

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Organizers of ‘Remembering Community Angels’, Ehmauri Tucker and Zaria Clark, held a walk around the east end of the city to raise awareness for the recent spike in gun violence in Lexington.

News

WATCH| East Jessamine football is on the run

Updated: 12 hours ago
East Jessamine graduated a pair of one thousand yard rushers from a team that finished 9-3 last season

Latest News

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/6: Rep. Andy Barr

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections and EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.

News

‘Survivor Squad’ seeks to show a way out of addiction

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Members of an Anderson Co. recovery support group want others to know there is a way out of addiction.

News

‘From addiction to abundance’: ARC celebrates hope during National Recovery Month

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
September is National Recovery Month. For Addiction Recovery Care, it is a time to highlight the work that goes on year-round.

News

Shedaresthedevil wins Kentucky Oaks 146

Updated: 16 hours ago
Kentucky Oaks 146 is in the books with the featured race finishing just a few minutes ago.

News

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday; extends mask mandate

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.