Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Great holiday weekend forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With a great start to the weekend, we’ll keep this weather for a few more days before the Summer heat and humidity returns once more.

We will keep dry and comfortable conditions going through this evening and tonight as our perfect weather continues. Temperatures will cool through the 70s this evening and then through the 60s as we head into tonight. These temperatures will be feeling very nice with low humidity levels, if not a bit cool out there by late tonight.

Dry conditions will continue into Sunday for another beautiful day, where morning temperatures will begin in the mid-50s. As we continue through the afternoon and into the evening, highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Low humidity will continue throughout the day, making it feel very comfortable with skies remaining mostly sunny.

We keep dry weather around through the first half of next week, with summer heat slowly creeping back in. From Monday through Thursday, highs will be back into the mid-80s, and humidity levels will rise day by day, making for a more typical feel by the middle of next week. Once we get to Wednesday and into the second half of the week, storm chances will increase with isolated chances Wednesday and then more widespread chances Thursday and Friday. These showers and storms will be associated with another cold front that brings Fall air back next weekend.

