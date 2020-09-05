Advertisement

CASA Superhero 5K runs in Lexington

This small Wonder Woman ran the shortened 1K race for children.
This small Wonder Woman ran the shortened 1K race for children.(Olivia Russell- WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CASA of Lexington hosted the city’s first 5K since the pandemic began.

CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocates” and helps victims of child abuse and neglect.

Melynda Jamison is the executive director for CASA of Lexington. She said she spent months planning the run.

“We are really excited to offer a bright spot and allow people to get out if they were looking to to get some exercise on this beautiful day,” Jamison said.

Of course they had to make some changes to the regular plans. The crowd was significantly smaller than normal and they had to cancel the festival.

“Normally there are inflatables, face painting, train rides, petting zoo, but we put that away this year with COVID going on,” she explained.

Runners like Ken Roark said that wasn’t a problem; He was just happy to see other runners, even if it meant wearing a mask and cutting out high-fives.

Roark had his mask around his neck throughout the day. “I even ran with it a little bit at the start until we got spread out,” he said.

While the 5K made people happy to be out and about, it was even better knowing that all the money went to children in need. Jamison said the children are the real winners of the race.

