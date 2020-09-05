Advertisement

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park making sure visitors are safe this Labor Day

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful summer day as park visitors drive throughout Cumberland Gap National Historical Park to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

“Visitors have truly been happy, and it’s really cool when they come in and say thank you for being open and, you know, we’re like we need to be open because the parks belong to the people,” said Supervisory Park Ranger, Carol Borneman.

Borneman said the park is prepared for the Labor Day visitors.

“If you go into the visitors center, you can see the plexiglass at the front desk, we’re frequently sanitizing all the items in the visitors center,” added Borneman.

Not only are maintenance crews taking precautions outside of the park, but also outside at the Wilderness Road Campground where all sites with electricity are full.

“Deodorizing, disinfecting the restrooms frequently throughout the day,” said Borneman.

Bell County Health Department’s Public Health Director, Teresa Hunter, said if you are traveling this Labor Day weekend make sure you pack a mask.

“You need to be doing that 6-foot social distancing, you know, and also washing your hands,” said Hunter.

Borneman said park visitors are following health guidelines by social distancing while walking and even wearing masks.

“They are taking responsibility and again when visitors understand the seriousness of the pandemic this is what is going to get us through this,” added Borneman.

To limit travel this weekend, Hunter says to explore your own backyard.

“Lots of beautiful state parks, lots of beautiful landscape and things that can be enjoyed this labor day weekend,” added Hunter.

