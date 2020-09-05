East Jessamine football is on the run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The game plan at East Jessamine is simple.

“We’re just going to pound and pound and pound inside even more so than we have,” said head coach Mike Bowlin. “Last year we ran the ball, but we were a little bit more diversified, running it outside, running a lot of counters. This team is going to be really here we come.”

“We know we are going to keep running through people,” said linebacker DJ Jones. “They already know the play. They know what we’re doing. We are going to keep running and running and running, and that’s all we’re going to do all game.”

And the player who will carry the rock is fullback Donovan Motley

“You can just hit somebody over and over and over,” said Motley. “It’s great, especially with our offense, as many times as we run the ball it’s great. You can’t stop it so I like it.”

East Jessamine graduated a pair of one thousand yard rushers from a team that finished 9-3 last season before losing to Madison Southern in the second round of the playoffs.

“Our goal really is to get to the third round of the playoffs,” said Bowlin. “If we can get there, I’m not going to say mission accomplished, but that’s the next rung that we’ve got to get to as a football program, and that’s what’s on our minds right now.”

