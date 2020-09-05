Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 790 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Saturday

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 790 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 52,464 cases. The positivity rate is 4.22%.

“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases. We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”

Of the newly reported cases, 98 were from children ages 18 and younger, 12 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is three months old.

The Governor also reported six new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 993.

“We have sadly lost six more Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please light your homes and places of business up green tonight to show compassion for these Kentuckians and their families.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 77-year-old man from Bell County; a 67-year-old man from Madison County; a 68-year-old woman from Marion County; a 72-year-old man from Nelson County; an 80-year-old man from Scott County; and a 59-year-old man from Todd County.

As of Saturday, at least 930,374 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 10,613.

“This Derby day is very different for many reasons,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentuckians are battling inequities, injustice and a global health pandemic brought on by COVID-19. For those who make your voice heard today, we are continuing to listen. For Kentuckians gathering today or over the holiday weekend, I ask you to please do so safely.”

