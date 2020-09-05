Kentucky Newsmakers 9/6: Rep. Andy Barr

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks central Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr.

Congressman Barr talks with WKYT in his first full interview since the sudden and intimely death of his wife, Carol Barr. While comforting his daughters and figuring out the road ahead, Barr was renominated by Republicans for a fifth term in Congress and the fall election season is cranking up. As the weeks have gone by over the summer, Barr has launched a re-election campaign and has kept up with the nation’s simmering issues, from COVID-19, to unrest in many cities over racial issues, to the ongoing deep economic challenges. He talks with Bill Bryant about his wife’s legacy, his thoughts on how the country will economically recover, the upcoming election and more.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.