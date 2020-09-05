Advertisement

Kentucky State Police advises caution on roads as Labor Day weekend begins

By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The long Labor Day weekend is now in full swing.

Typically on holidays, AAA releases their travel predictions but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not released any advisories this weekend.

Earlier this summer, AAA did say travel has increased since Memorial Day, and that nearly 97 percent of people are traveling by car.

Jonathan Woodward and his family are traveling from Cincinnati down to the Smoky Mountains.

“This is probably the last thing we’re doing and then for the rest of the year we’re staying home,” said Woodward.”

They are looking forward to a weekend with friends, before going back to the daily grind of work and school.

“Just riding through the hills, riding through the mountains with my friend Matt there and, you know, get on our bikes,” Woodward said. “We don’t get to see each other much, he used to live in Cincinnati, and has been living in Tennessee for a long time now so this a great time to get to see each other and hang out, spend some quality friendship time together.”

Jenny Fuller, also from Ohio, is headed to Gatlinburg to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary. She says she is a little concerned about traveling during the pandemic.

“A little just want to be real careful. We’re going to a little more remote area with a lodge and cabins so we’ll just be real careful,” said Fuller.

Kentucky State Police Troopers are warning drivers to be cautious this holiday weekend. They urge people to buckle up and drive safely.

KSP launched a campaign ticketing aggressive cars and trucks on September 1. This campaign targets drivers both passenger cars and commercial vehicles who are driving dangerously such as tailgating, speeding, improper lane changes and not leaving enough space to pass.

“Maybe leave a little earlier to get to your destination so you’re not stressed out trying to get from point A to point B and you’ve got kids in the back yelling crying you know taken a little more time to get to where you need to be going,” said KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer, Scottie Pennington.

This campaign stresses to especially drive carefully around large trucks.

“You know drivers that’s driving these little cars you know you have to give them semis a little break. You gotta be not so close to them cause if you can’t see their mirrors they can’t see you,” said Pennington.

Last year more than 6,000 crashes in Kentucky involved commercial trucks, leaving 88 dead.

“Use common sense, and make sure we don’t hear your name on the TV the next day that a bad accident has happened and somebody has lost their life,” said Pennington.

Pennington is encouraging everyone to be patient and to put their phone down.

“We’re not out to write people tickets but we’re out to save people’s lives and, you know, just ’cause you get pulled over doesn’t mean you’re gonna get a ticket,” Pennington said. “You know we saw something that was unsafe and it might lead into a ticket but it also might lead into, ’Hey you might need to get this fixed or slow down a little bit or maybe can you wear your seat belt or put your child properly in their seat belt.’”

Pennington also stressed water safety, telling people heading to area lakes to wear life jackets and to not drink while operating a boat.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fans find new ways to celebrate 2020 Derby weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Fans watching the Kentucky Oaks at KSBar and Grille Friday traded mint juleps for beer and hats for masks.

News

Peace walk held in Lexington to bring awareness to gun violence

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Organizers of ‘Remembering Community Angels’, Ehmauri Tucker and Zaria Clark, held a walk around the east end of the city to raise awareness for the recent spike in gun violence in Lexington.

News

WATCH| East Jessamine football is on the run

Updated: 9 hours ago
East Jessamine graduated a pair of one thousand yard rushers from a team that finished 9-3 last season

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/6: Rep. Andy Barr

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections and EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.

News

‘Survivor Squad’ seeks to show a way out of addiction

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Members of an Anderson Co. recovery support group want others to know there is a way out of addiction.

Latest News

News

‘From addiction to abundance’: ARC celebrates hope during National Recovery Month

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
September is National Recovery Month. For Addiction Recovery Care, it is a time to highlight the work that goes on year-round.

News

Shedaresthedevil wins Kentucky Oaks 146

Updated: 13 hours ago
Kentucky Oaks 146 is in the books with the featured race finishing just a few minutes ago.

News

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday; extends mask mandate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Sorting fact from fiction

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Part V, the conclusion, in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.