Lee County man in custody in connection to shooting of pregnant woman

Logan Biggs is currently in the Madison County Detention Center facing a charge of 1st-degree assault.
Logan Biggs is currently in the Madison County Detention Center facing a charge of 1st-degree assault.(WKYT/Madison County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – A Lee County man is behind bars in Madison County after an arrest early this morning on KY 52.

According to investigators in Lee County, deputies were called to a home on May Subdivision Road around 2 p.m. on Friday on a report that a woman 7-months pregnant had been shot.

When deputies arrived they say they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head in her home.

Investigators say 20-year-old Logan Biggs, who was reportedly at the home at the time of the shooting, had left the scene prior to their arrival.

Witnesses told deputies that they had heard an altercation in the home, followed shortly by a gunshot.

The woman, identified as Skyler Reese, was airlifted to the hospital. No word on her condition or the health of the child at this time.

Deputies and other surrounding authorities spent the night searching for Biggs, who was eventually apprehended Saturday morning by Kentucky State Police.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been located at this time.

Biggs is now in the Madison County Detention Center, charged with 1st-degree assault.

