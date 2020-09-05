Advertisement

Man known as ’The Angry Viking’ speaks on group’s presence in Louisville

Dylan Stevens, who calls himself "The Angry Viking," said his supporters are pro-gun and pro-police United States "patriots." (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Dylan Stevens, who calls himself "The Angry Viking," said his supporters are pro-gun and pro-police United States "patriots." (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 5, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The leader of a self-proclaimed patriot group gathered in Cox Park in Louisville Saturday morning ahead of planned counter-protests at Churchill Downs during the 146th Kentucky Derby.

Dylan Stevens, the leader of the no-named group, goes by the moniker “The Angry Viking.” Though previously referred to as a 3 percenter group, Stevens said he and his supporters are not 3 percenters on WHAS Radio, and Saturday morning said his supporters are simply pro-gun and pro-police United States patriots.

The group chose to demonstrate in Louisville in response to protests planned by racial justice groups like Until Freedom as well as the self-proclaimed Black militia group The Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC). The groups are planning to demonstrate at Churchill Downs in protest of the Kentucky Derby as they call for charges to be filed against the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was killed in March as officers served a no-knock drug warrant at her home. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker told investigators he shot at officers first because he thought they were home intruders, and Taylor was killed in the crossfire.

Stevens has expressed his issue with the groups planning Churchill Downs protests, including the NFAC and its leader John Jay Johnson, who also goes by the name Grand Master Jay. WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee interviewed Johnson, where she asked about his group’s intentions in Louisville, as well as what Johnson meant by wanting to burn the city down when the NFAC gathered in Louisville in July. Gee also asked Johnson about the possibility of “white supremacist” groups gathering in the city on Derby day.

Stevens allegedly took offense to Gee’s interview with Johnson. He refused to do an interview with WAVE 3 News after Gee called him on Thursday night to request one. He instead chose to post the following on his Facebook page:

“Fellow Patriots, we demand a public apology from wave 3 news. They called us “white supremacists”. Then she had the balls to call and ask for us to do an interview. Dawn Gee we demand a public apology!... We are not white supremacists, dig into our backgrounds our lives. We have never been and never will be. Period!”

Gee never referred to Stevens and his group as white supremacists. She asked Johnson about other white nationalist groups after the NFAC reportedly encountered them in Georgia.

“It happened in Georgia,” Gee said in a video on Facebook. “KKK right there. We have received letters. That’s what they call themselves, I didn’t make that name up.”

