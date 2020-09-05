Advertisement

Marshall rolls EKU 59-0 in dazzling debut for QB Wells

Wells, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-23 passing with his 307 yards
Herd totals 627 yards of offense in the win
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Grant Wells threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to set and tie school records for a debut quarterback and Marshall rolled past Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in both teams’ season opener. Wells, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-23 passing with his 307 yards besting Stan Hill’s 202-yard game in 2002, and his four touchdowns tying another mark. Marshall scored on every possession _ eight touchdowns and a field goal _ except those cut short the half and the game’s end. Because of coronavirus concerns, Marshall made only 12,000 tickets available for the game in 38,000-seat Joan C. Edwards Stadium. 

