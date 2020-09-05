Advertisement

Peace walk held in Lexington to bring awareness to gun violence

Organizers of 'Remembering Community Angels' held a walk around the East End of the city to raise awareness for the recent spike in gun violence in Lexington.
Organizers of 'Remembering Community Angels' held a walk around the East End of the city to raise awareness for the recent spike in gun violence in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Lexington took hundreds of steps towards change Friday. Organizers of ‘Remembering Community Angels’, Ehmauri Tucker and Zaria Clark, held a walk around the east end of the city to raise awareness for the recent spike in gun violence in Lexington.

“The little brothers and sisters. They’re going to need someone to talk to. If it’s 2 a.m. and they’re thinking about hurting themselves because they’re grieving, they’re going to need someone to call on,” Tucker said.

Tucker lost two friends and now just 18 years old, she’s already describing herself as numb to the violence. Clark lost the person she spent the past 20 years of her life with.

“I lost my twin brother at the age of 20. I had to spend my 21st birthday just recently, August 5, without him,” Clark said.

Zion Clark was killed on East Second St. back in March. His killer still hasn’t been caught.

“It’s our way of healing,” Zion’s mother Tiffany Clark said.

Now Zaria and her mom Tiffany walk to remember Zion, and all of the lives lost to gun violence.

“I know that he’s proud of me, very proud of me. He’s looking down over me and mom,” Zaria said.

The path led them to the intersection where Zion was killed, then back again to the start.

“I know he’s looking down on me and my mom very proud because this has got to stop,” Zaria said.

Zion’s mom, Tiffany, is asking if people know anything about her son’s killing, to please contact police.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fans find new ways to celebrate 2020 Derby weekend

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Fans watching the Kentucky Oaks at KSBar and Grille Friday traded mint juleps for beer and hats for masks.

News

WATCH| East Jessamine football is on the run

Updated: 35 minutes ago
East Jessamine graduated a pair of one thousand yard rushers from a team that finished 9-3 last season

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/6: Rep. Andy Barr

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections and EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.

News

‘Survivor Squad’ seeks to show a way out of addiction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Members of an Anderson Co. recovery support group want others to know there is a way out of addiction.

Latest News

News

Shedaresthedevil wins Kentucky Oaks 146

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kentucky Oaks 146 is in the books with the featured race finishing just a few minutes ago.

News

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday; extends mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Sorting fact from fiction

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Part V, the conclusion, in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.

News

Teen killed in tragic Anderson Co. crash last year leaves life-saving gift

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
September 6 marks one year since a tragic accident in Anderson County.

News

A longtime Derby Eve Party still looks to support its charities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
The Derby in September? With no fans? Even the Derby Eve parties are shut down. We talk to the founder of the Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party about what's next.