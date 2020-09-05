Peace walk held in Lexington to bring awareness to gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Lexington took hundreds of steps towards change Friday. Organizers of ‘Remembering Community Angels’, Ehmauri Tucker and Zaria Clark, held a walk around the east end of the city to raise awareness for the recent spike in gun violence in Lexington.

“The little brothers and sisters. They’re going to need someone to talk to. If it’s 2 a.m. and they’re thinking about hurting themselves because they’re grieving, they’re going to need someone to call on,” Tucker said.

Tucker lost two friends and now just 18 years old, she’s already describing herself as numb to the violence. Clark lost the person she spent the past 20 years of her life with.

“I lost my twin brother at the age of 20. I had to spend my 21st birthday just recently, August 5, without him,” Clark said.

Zion Clark was killed on East Second St. back in March. His killer still hasn’t been caught.

“It’s our way of healing,” Zion’s mother Tiffany Clark said.

Now Zaria and her mom Tiffany walk to remember Zion, and all of the lives lost to gun violence.

“I know that he’s proud of me, very proud of me. He’s looking down over me and mom,” Zaria said.

The path led them to the intersection where Zion was killed, then back again to the start.

“I know he’s looking down on me and my mom very proud because this has got to stop,” Zaria said.

Zion’s mom, Tiffany, is asking if people know anything about her son’s killing, to please contact police.

