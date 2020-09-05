Report: Lynn Bowden traded to the Miami Dolphins
The Raiders drafted the former Kentucky quarterback as a running back after he led the SEC in rushing in 2019
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded third-round draft pick Lynn Bowden to the Miami Dolphins.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are trading Bowden and a 6th rounder to the Dolphins in exchange for a 4th round pick.
The Raiders drafted the former Kentucky quarterback as a running back after he led the SEC in rushing last season. Bowden is a versatile athlete who rushed for 1,468 yards, caught passes for 348 and threw for 403 yards in 2019.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.