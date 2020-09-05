Report: Lynn Bowden traded to the Miami Dolphins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded third-round draft pick Lynn Bowden to the Miami Dolphins.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are trading Bowden and a 6th rounder to the Dolphins in exchange for a 4th round pick.

The Raiders drafted the former Kentucky quarterback as a running back after he led the SEC in rushing last season. Bowden is a versatile athlete who rushed for 1,468 yards, caught passes for 348 and threw for 403 yards in 2019.

