Winchester police warn public of DirecTV phone scam

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – Officers in Winchester are alerting the public to beware of a possible phone scam in the area.

According to police, individuals claiming to represent DirecTV are calling residents and offering service upgrades and asking for a credit card number to install them.

Police say the potential scammers will become hostile if a credit card number is not provided, and may have information on residents, such as addresses and whether or not the person they’re calling is a DirecTV customer.

They say the calls have been associated with the telephone numbers 800-532-2646 and 606-333-0365.

