Winchester police warn public of DirecTV phone scam

Phone scam
Phone scam(AP images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – Officers in Winchester are alerting the public to beware of a possible phone scam in the area.

According to police, individuals claiming to represent DirecTV are calling residents and offering service upgrades and asking for a credit card number to install them.

Police say the potential scammers will become hostile if a credit card number is not provided, and may have information on residents, such as addresses and whether or not the person they’re calling is a DirecTV customer.

They say the calls have been associated with the telephone numbers 800-532-2646 and 606-333-0365.

The Winchester Police Department wants to make the public aware of a possible scam involving individuals claiming to...

Posted by Winchester PD on Friday, September 4, 2020

