6 months of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Harrison County looks back to first positive result

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) -

March 6th, exactly six months ago, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the Commonwealth’s first positive case of COVID-19 and officially declared a state of emergency in Kentucky.

The governor shared the case was a woman from Harrison County who spent time in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital. She has since been released.

6 months Harrison County judge-executive Alex Barnett says feels like six years.

“USA Today, Washington Post, New York Times came to do an interview, it was just big news for such a small town,” Barnett says.

A spotlight before a long road of decisions ahead.

“Part of the people think you’re not doing enough and part of the people think you’re doing way too much,” Barnett says.

After that initial case, Barnett says the county did fairly well flattening the curve. He says there were 18 positive results in around 90 days. Then as things started to open, Barnett says he was seeing 6 to 8 cases a week.

But the judge-executive shares though this hard time he’s seen generosity.

Parkside Manor, an assisted care facility, had 30 positive cases including kitchen staff. Barnett says the community fed the residents for almost three weeks there. They pulled together volunteers and donated money and food. Originally the fundraising goal for Parkside Manor was $1,000. The community hit that mark within an hour. Then they raised over $4,000.

“Any time that we have hardship here in Harrison County our community pulls together and we’ve been doing that in this case,” Barnett says.

Our battle with the virus is not over, but as we’ve learned in Harrison County, during the toughest of times Kentuckians will be there for each other.

Barnett reports Harrison County’s total case number is 175. There have been 11 hospitalizations. Some good news... there have been no deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.