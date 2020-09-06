Building on success at Dunbar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Dunbar Bulldogs won seven games last season. It was the most by a Bulldogs team in fifteen years.

“Last year’s success means nothing for this coming year,” said Dunbar head coach Wes Johnson. “You have to come and be hungry and put it together for this season. The chemistry’s got to be there for all of us.”

Dunbar should have plenty of chemistry heading into the season with almost everyone back from a team that was district runner-up last year.

“You know, we’re returning eight out of eleven starters on offense and nine out of eleven starters on defense,” said Johnson. “For the first time I think in a long time, I think we have guys going into the season with offers from colleges instead of waiting until the end of the season and their statistics to get an offer.”

Coach Wes Johnson enters his third season at Dunbar and he has a team focused on cementing its legacy at Dunbar.

“You know they haven’t had a district championship here in 20 years,” said Johnson. “As soon as the district game was open last year, it was their goal to bring home a district championship to Dunbar for the first time in 20 years. That’s their mission.”

