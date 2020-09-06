Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Great Labor Day Weekend Weather Rolls On

(KCRG)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another pretty awesome weather day as gorgeous Labor Day Weekend rolls on. Temps for Labor Day itself will be on the warm side with middle 80s for many, but we keep a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs in the middle 80s look common throughout much of the week with mainly dry weather staying with us. This does try to change by the second half of the week, but there’s only isolated shower and storm action showing up at the moment.

A big system in the Rockies and plains states will slowly roll our way, but that system keeps looking slower and slower. This allows for an increase in showers and storms by next weekend as temps start to come down.

The exact timing of that system moving into Kentucky is still in question, so we will have to nail that down as the week wears on.

