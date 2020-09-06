Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Sunday

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 313 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 52,774 cases.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of new reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Governor Beshear said. “Let’s remember that while we believe we’ve managed to hit a plateau in the growth of cases, what we really need is to have that number go down in a sustained way.”

Of the newly reported cases, 43 were from children ages 18 and younger, two of those cases were kids five or younger.

The Governor also reported three new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 996.

“We’ve lost nearly 1,000 Kentuckians to the coronavirus. We can’t become numb to this,” the Governor said. “Today’s reported death toll is much lower than several days this week, but these still are three individuals whose families and friends are devastated and grieving. Let’s care for them and respect their grief by redoubling our efforts to keep each other safe.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County, an 81-year-old woman from Lewis County and a 86-year-old man from Fayette County.

The governor noted that Sunday marked six months since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Kentucky.

With 4,742 new cases of the virus this week, Kentucky has set a record for the number of weekly new cases for the second consecutive week.

Health officials are concerned we could see another spike after Labor Day weekend.

“It’s important to be resolute and learn from experience. Please don’t jam sidewalks, restaurants and bars with masks hanging below your chins. Don’t gather in groups larger than 10 and, if you see a larger crowd, stay away,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Dr. Stack encourages everyone to continue following guidelines; wear a face covering whenever in public, remain at least six feet apart from anyone with whom you don’t live and wash your hands often.

