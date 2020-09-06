Advertisement

Guns, drugs, and cash found during multi-county drug search

The multi-day operation was conducted by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force, DEA, Russell Police, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.
The multi-day operation was conducted by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force, DEA, Russell Police, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.(wsaz)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL/ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Investigators say they found guns, drugs, and cash after two searches in Russell and Ashland Friday.

The multi-day operation was conducted by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force, DEA, Russell Police, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.

The two searches added up to around a 1/2 pound of heroin, laced with fentanyl, more than three ounces of crystal meth, over $12,000 in cash, three handguns with multiple rounds of ammunition, and items associated with drug trafficking.

The F.A.D.E Task Force operates mostly in Greenup and Carter Counties, and is made of officers from Russell, Raceland, and Olive Hill Police departments and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two hurt, one charged with DUI in Lexington crash

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two people were injured in an early morning crash near the intersection of Parkers Mill and Man O’ War early Sunday morning.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 9/6: Rep. Andy Barr

Updated: 1 hour ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks central Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr.

News

WATCH | Kentucky historian talks changes made to ’My Old Kentucky Home’

Updated: 8 hours ago
Before the running of a unique Derby, there was a moment of silence to recognize inequality in America.

News

WATCH | Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

Updated: 8 hours ago
A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head.

News

Back the Blues Rally aims to spread awareness for law enforcement

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members in Pikeville gathered in support of law enforcement.

Latest News

News

Kentucky historian talks changes made to ’My Old Kentucky Home’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Before the running of a unique Derby, there was a moment of silence to recognize inequality in America.

News

Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head. Her sister describing the last two days as a complete nightmare.

News

Keeneland looks to Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby ahead of Fall opening

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s Derby Day in the Commonwealth, but without the usual crowds and fanfare. Many celebrated in Lexington with drive-up betting at Keeneland.

Sports

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authentic crosses the finish line first at Kentucky Derby held without spectators, besting favorite Tiz the Law

News

Gov. Beshear reports 790 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 790 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.