Advertisement

Kentucky historian talks changes made to ’My Old Kentucky Home’

Historian explains significance of "My Old Kentucky Home"
Historian explains significance of "My Old Kentucky Home"(WAVE)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The sun was shining bright at Churchill Downs at the 146 Kentucky Derby.

Before the running of a unique Derby, there was a moment of silence to recognize inequality in America.

“It means different things to different people at different times,” said University of Kentucky history professor, Dr. Gerald L. Smith.

Dr. Smith said he does not recall another time when a moment of silence was honored following the state song.

He said the piece tells a story about a slave in the Bluegrass state who’s sold to the Deep South.

“He’s sad, the master and mistress are sad that the slave has to leave, and of course there’s this weeping,” Dr. Smith said.

Federal Hill, also known as “My Old Kentucky Home, is the historical landmark in Bardstown that comes to mind.

“By the time the song comes out in the 1850′s, Federal Hill has deteriorated,” Dr. Smith said.

He said it’s questionable songwriter Stephen Foster ever visited the property.

“It’s more than likely he was inspired by the novel ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin.’”

Dr. Smith said Foster’s depiction of slavery isn’t factual.

“In terms of black collective memory, it has been a song that is not endearing to them because it’s not inclusive and it does not represent the history that their ancestors experience, not only pre-1865, but well into the 20th century,” he said.

In the year of protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the decision to play the song was met with criticism.

Dr. Smith said it’s been controversial for years.

“A group of Japanese children were visiting the state and they sang the song in Frankfort before the General Assembly and the state legislators stood up, all except one, Representative Carl Hines,” he said.

State Rep. Hines would go on to push a change in the lyrics.

At the 146th Derby, the song was introduced with a quote from abolitionist Frederick Douglass “as a song in which anti-slavery principles take root, grow and flourish.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head. Her sister describing the last two days as a complete nightmare.

News

Keeneland looks to Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby ahead of Fall opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s Derby Day in the Commonwealth, but without the usual crowds and fanfare. Many celebrated in Lexington with drive-up betting at Keeneland.

Sports

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authentic crosses the finish line first at Kentucky Derby held without spectators, besting favorite Tiz the Law

News

Gov. Beshear reports 790 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 790 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Great holiday weekend forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Our Fall feel continues through this holiday weekend before a more typical summer pattern returns next week

News

Man known as ’The Angry Viking’ speaks on group’s presence in Louisville

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shellie Sylvestri
The leader of a self-proclaimed patriot group gathered in Cox Park in Louisville Saturday morning ahead of planned counter-protests at Churchill Downs during the 146th Kentucky Derby.

News

CASA Superhero 5K runs in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
“We are really excited to offer a bright spot and allow people to get out if they were looking to to get some exercise on this beautiful day,” Melynda Jamison said.

News

Lee County man apprehended in connection to shooting of pregnant woman

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Lee County man is behind bars in Madison County after an arrest early this morning on KY 52.

News

3 arrested, $1000s in drugs seized in Breathitt Co. investigation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Breathitt Co. Sheriff says an investigation into fentanyl-laced heroin coming into the county resulted in three arrests.

News

Winchester police warn public of DirecTV phone scam

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Winchester are alerting the public to beware of a possible phone scam in the area.