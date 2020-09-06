Two hurt, one charged with DUI in Lexington crash
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Two people were injured in an early-morning crash near the intersection of Parkers Mill and Man O’ War Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Officers say a truck crashed into a fence just before 12:30 a.m.
Both of the people in the truck received minor injuries in the collision.
The driver, who has not been identified at this time, is facing a DUI charge.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.