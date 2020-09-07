Advertisement

3 people, including 4-year-old boy, killed in crash on Louisville bridge

Its unclear what caused the crash at this time.
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving four cars on the Sherman Minton Bridge killed three people, including a child.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says the deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

LMPD Public Information Officer Dwight Mitchell said a car going the wrong way in the westbound lanes hit two other cars.

Two victims who were hit by the car going the wrong way died at the scene.

They include a 4-year-old boy and the driver of one of the cars that was struck. Those two victims were in the same car, and investigators said they think they are related.

The names of the victims who died in the crash have not been released.

Information about the third person killed was not immediately available.

