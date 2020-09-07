Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warming trend returns with more dry days ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying a beautiful weekend, we have relatively pleasant conditions continuing for your Labor Day before the summer heat and humidity slowly creep back into our forecast.

Happy Labor Day, everyone! We begin this Monday morning with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s and a few areas in the upper 50s. After an excellent refreshing start to the day, you can expect dry conditions to continue throughout the entire day with a little bit of humidity returning, but still overall, not a bad feeling. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach into the mid to lower 80s, which is also creeping back into a more familiar feel for this time of year. Skies will remain mostly clear with plenty of sunshine today.

By Tuesday, morning temperatures begin on the nice side again in the lower 60s. While we have a great start to the day, we’ll start to notice a return to a more typical summer-like feel with a bit more humid and warm conditions coming in. On Tuesday, highs are expected to reach into the mid-80s, with some areas possibly reaching the upper 80s. The fortunate thing is that we do continue our dry stretch of weather for another day with mostly sunny skies and a few mixed in clouds.

Once we get to the middle and latter half of this week, that is when we’ll start to introduce more storm chances back into the forecast. Wednesday will stay mostly dry with isolated to scattered storms increasing throughout the afternoon. Still, by Thursday and into the weekend, a slow-moving system will work its way in providing more scattered to widespread storm chances. There is some good and bad to this next system that brings rain. The bad is that highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions through the end of the week. The good news is that after a cold front passes through this next weekend, we’ll be back down into the Fall feel with highs in the mid-70s.

