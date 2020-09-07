Advertisement

Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warm Temps For A Few More Days

(KCRG)
By Chris Bailey
Sep. 7, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Labor Day and, for many, the unofficial end to summer, and it’s been one heck of a weather weekend across Kentucky. In honor of this nice day, I have a blowout post for you guys.  We cover everything from the good weather to start the week, to the tropics, to a slow-moving storm slowly heading our way late in the week. What will get your attention is the Denver snowstorm and if early season snow there means anything for us later in the winter.

Let’s begin with today and kick it into high gear. Highs are mainly in the 80-85 degree range for many with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a cold front to the north and northwest of us and it may get close enough to spit out a shower or storm in the far north.

The forecast for Tuesday is warm and dry, but there’s a small shot for a storm creeping into the east on Wednesday.

It’s during this time we will need to watch for something tropical off the southeast coast. That’s the system I’ve been talking about throwing up a stop sign to the massive trough in the Rockies and plains. As that system works west, it may actually bring a shower or storm into our region by Thursday.

We will have to see just how strong that system can get. Can it become a named storm? That’s certainly possible and something for us to watch.

The western system then slowly works toward the northeast and brings an increase in rain and storms to us this weekend. That may try to meet up with anything along the east coast. That’s when you would finally get the cooler air back in here.

