Fayette County teachers say feedback positive so far for virtual learning

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic has upended nearly all aspects of our lives, and that’s certainly felt among teachers, parents, and children.

Educators are treading in very unusual waters, but Fayette County Schools officials say they’re educators are swimming forward regardless.

Teachers in Fayette County say they’re working twice as hard to create virtual lesson plans, but, overall, the feedback has been positive.

“It’s not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but I think everybody’s just trying to remember this is temporary, this isn’t going to be forever, and we’re just really trying to do the best that we can for right now,” said Jessica Hiler, president of the Fayette County Education Association.

Hiler is the president of the Fayette County Education Association. She says teachers seem to be adjusting well thanks to additional training over the summer. She says teachers are more prepared for the second round of NTI, compared to last March.

While it’s not the ideal classroom setting, they’re doing what they can to keep students engaged.

Hiler says one of the silver linings is seeing parents getting more involved in their children’s education.

“They’re able to hear what goes on in the classroom every day and they’re not used to that,” Hiler said. “So, they really are seeing what goes on and how much work goes into it and I think that’ll be good in the long run. The parents can really see what their kids are doing and really being more involved.”

We’re just three weeks away from September 28, which is the earliest the governor recommends schools reopen. Right now, it’s still unclear is Fayette County Schools will be back that day.

Superintendent Manny Caulk says the district will reevaluate its plans every four to six weeks throughout the school year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

