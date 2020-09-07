Advertisement

Former Miss Kentucky shares GoFundMe page for Missouri family to jump start fundraising

In just days after former Miss Kentucky shared the GoFundMe page, the family reached its goal.
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Missouri family that has dedicated its life to fostering and adopting special needs kids is getting a little help from a former Miss Kentucky.

“I’ve been a nurse most of my life,” Missouri mom Sarah Hall said. “That’s how I got into this.”

“This” meaning being a medical foster parent. Hall and her husband foster kids with serious medical conditions, and they’re in the process of adopting their third.

Two of their kids are in wheelchairs, so to all go out as a family they need a commercial-sized van, and those aren’t cheap.

“We started a GoFundMe a couple of weeks ago and mainly my husband’s family has donated,” Hall said. “We were at right about $2,000.”

This Missouri family’s story traveled across state lines through a friend of a friend to 2009 Miss Kentucky Mallory Ervin who shared it with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

“Within minutes we had raised like $1,000,” Hall said. “And, it just kept going up.”

Within a couple of days, she hit the $34,000 goal that will cover the entire cost of the van and buy the opportunity for Hall to have quality family time outside of their house.

”We don’t go anywhere, we don’t do anything, part of it was COVID and part of it was it’s just so hard to go anywhere,” Hall said. “So, I’ve been crying for three days straight, just the amount of people, I mean they’ve seen two videos of my son, they have no idea anymore about us and they just wanted to help, it’s amazing and it definitely puts my faith back in humanity lately.”

Hall said she’s planning on picking the van up Wednesday, and she can’t wait to take her whole family to the park.

