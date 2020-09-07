Gov. Beshear reports 291 COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Labor Day update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing up the state total to 53,064 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.34 percent positivity rate.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” the Governor said. “Unfortunately we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays and the federal Labor Day holiday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday.

Of Monday’s new cases, the governor says 52 are in kids 18 or younger. The youngest was just 1 month old.

There were no new reported COVID-19 deaths on Monday. The state death total stands at 996.

“I’ll take any day we’re not announcing new deaths, but we know this is only due to less reporting because of the long holiday weekend,” the Governor said. “We’ve lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks. Let’s recommit to seeing fewer cases and deaths here.”

There have been at least 927,819 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,648 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“I hope everyone is enjoying the Labor Day holiday weekend, and doing it as safely as possible,” the Governor said. “On Labor Day, we celebrate the people who have worked so hard to make this state and country great – their work has made all our enterprises succeed and organized labor’s fight for fair working conditions has elevated workers everywhere.

This year more than ever, I’m thinking about all the nurses, doctors and other hospital support staffers and other frontline workers who have helped us during this pandemic. We also need to remember the thousands of teachers, administrators and others working to educate our children in these trying times. I hope you’ll join me on this Labor Day in thanking all of the essential workers who are sacrificing for the common good. Remember, the best way to show people you care about them is to mask up, keep social distance, keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer and follow the other guidelines to keep us safe,” Gov. Beshear said.

