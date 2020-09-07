Advertisement

Labor Day on the lake: Did business pick up at Lake Cumberland?

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - For many people, this has been the last weekend of the summer season, in a summer that’s been anything but normal.

But some say the lake has been the perfect place to get away from, not just work, but worries of the pandemic.

In Wayne County, Conley Bottom and many other marinas and businesses that depend on Lake Cumberland had a lot of questions heading into this summer, but most people tell us this has been the perfect place during the pandemic.

Conley Bottom welcomed the lake traffic earlier this summer with a new store and office after a fire destroyed a large part of the structures last year.

And, this year, many wondered if health concerns would keep people away. Owners tell us that did not happen and it’s been a great summer.

“We feel so blessed that we were one of those businesses that actually were allowed to stay open and provided a great opportunity for vacation where people could social distance and it worked out very well,” said Amber Rector, Conley Bottom Marina.

There were some reports nationwide that as many as 90 percent of people did not go on a traditional vacation this summer. Marina owners say many of them may have headed to regional spots like Lake Cumberland instead.

Earlier this summer health department officials told us that no outbreaks were tied to any of the marinas on Lake Cumberland.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

