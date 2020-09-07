LFCHD reports 194 new COVID cases, one death over Labor Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 194 new COVID-19 cases from over Labor Day weekend.

One new death was reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 61.

The health department reports there were 113 new cases on Saturday and 81 on Sunday. The new cases from over the weekend bring the county’s total to 6,450.

Saturday’s report was the sixth-highest one-day increase in cases Lexington has seen.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

113 cases, Sept. 5

112 cases, Aug. 27

111 cases, Sept. 4

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

110 cases, March

143 cases, April

507 cases, May

793 cases, June

1,702 cases, July

2,538 cases, August

The current official state totals are 52,774 cases and 996 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.