Advertisement

LFCHD reports 194 new COVID cases, one death over Labor Day weekend

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 194 new COVID-19 cases from over Labor Day weekend.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 61.

The health department reports there were 113 new cases on Saturday and 81 on Sunday. The new cases from over the weekend bring the county’s total to 6,450.

Saturday’s report was the sixth-highest one-day increase in cases Lexington has seen.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 111 cases, Sept. 4
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

  • 110 cases, March
  • 143 cases, April
  • 507 cases, May
  • 793 cases, June
  • 1,702 cases, July
  • 2,538 cases, August

The current official state totals are 52,774 cases and 996 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Mobile exhibit honoring veterans coming to Central Kentucky this week

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Wreaths Across America will be in Lawrenceburg and Lexington this week with a mobile exhibit that aims to engage and teach.

News

Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head. Her sister describing the last two days as a complete nightmare.

State

Louisville woman has share in Derby winner and beats cancer in the same week

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Only two days before Authentic won the derby, Nelson was declared cancer free.

News

6 months of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Harrison County looks back to first positive result

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
March 6th, exactly six months ago, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the Commonwealth's first positive case of COVID-19 and officially declared a state of emergency in Kentucky. The case was a woman from Harrison County.

Latest News

News

Georgetown woman shares emotional story of losing her grandfather to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
James Lewis was the sixth Dover Manor resident to die from COVID-19.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warming trend returns with more dry days ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After enjoying a beautiful weekend, we'll keep the dry weather around, but typical summer feel also returns this week

News

WATCH | Spendthrift Farm celebrates big weekend win

Updated: 10 hours ago
Lexington’s Spendthrift Farm is celebrating a big win this weekend.

News

WATCH | Former Miss Kentucky shares GoFundMe page for Missouri family to jump start fundraising

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Missouri family that has dedicated its life to fostering and adopting special needs kids is getting a little help from a former Miss Kentucky.

News

Former Miss Kentucky shares GoFundMe page for Missouri family to jump start fundraising

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
This Missouri family’s story traveled across state lines through a friend of a friend to 2009 Miss Kentucky Mallory Ervin.

News

Spendthrift Farm celebrates big weekend win

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Lexington’s Spendthrift Farm is celebrating a big win this weekend.One of their very own winning Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.