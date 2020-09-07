Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory staff worked Monday to remove the vandalism at the base of the bat by peeling the paint off and using a pressure washer.

Officials with the museum said in a statement released Monday morning that security camera video captured the act and will be shared with authorities.

The museum will remain open for business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

