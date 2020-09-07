Advertisement

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint

Crews work to clean the Big Bat outside of Louisville Slugger Museum.
Crews work to clean the Big Bat outside of Louisville Slugger Museum.(WAVE)
By WAVE
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory staff worked Monday to remove the vandalism at the base of the bat by peeling the paint off and using a pressure washer.

Officials with the museum said in a statement released Monday morning that security camera video captured the act and will be shared with authorities.

The museum will remain open for business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

