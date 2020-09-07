Advertisement

Mobile exhibit honoring veterans coming to Central Kentucky this week

Wreaths Across America will be in Lawrenceburg and Lexington this week with a mobile exhibit that aims to engage and teach. (File image)
Wreaths Across America will be in Lawrenceburg and Lexington this week with a mobile exhibit that aims to engage and teach. (File image)(Madeline Edwards)
By Jim Stratman
Sep. 7, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week, you’ll have the chance to learn about those who gave their lives fighting for our country.

Wreaths Across America will be in Lawrenceburg and Lexington this week with a mobile exhibit that aims to engage and teach.

“This is a message that is much much larger than any one time,” said Jo Ellen Hayden, media coordinator: "

A message about sacrifice and love of one’s country.

“Our mission is really: remember, honor, teach,” Hayden said. “So, we’re remembering the veterans and their service. We’re honoring those veterans and also the military families. And we’re teaching our children about the value of freedom and how it isn’t free, it comes at a cost. That mission goes on year-round.”

This year, Wreaths Across America is bringing that mission to Kentucky.

The organization is kicking off its 2020 campaign so wreaths can be laid on the graves of soldiers at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.

Hayden tells us a new mobile education exhibit will help them do that.

“It’s a national display that drives all over the country, but this is the first time that it’s come to Kentucky,” Hayden said. “It’s only been in existence for a few years, so this is its first trip to Kentucky. So, we’re very lucky to be getting it for this length of time these several days we have it. We’ll be talking with you about what ’Wreaths America’ is, what we do. You can look up what cemetery someone might be buried in with one of the interactive screens. So, it’s just a lot of information about this.”

The mobile education exhibit will be Lawrenceburg on September 8th and 11th, and then in Lexington at Southland Christian Church and at the Cabella’s in Hamburg on the 9th and 10th.

“Our soldiers back in [19]19 dealt with a pandemic much like this, and yet, they were fighting a war during that time,” Hayden said. “So, we have many wonderful and positive messages that I think many people are ready to hear right now. And that’s a great reason, no matter what time of year it is, to think about this.”

Hayden says this year’s wreath-laying will be a smaller, more symbolic ceremony than past years, but any extra wreaths will be rolled over into next year’s stockpile when the organization hopes to coverall 16,000 graves at camp nelson with a wreath.

