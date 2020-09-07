Rocky Branch Man arrested in Clay County shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Rocky Branch man was charged Monday for murder.

They say it happened at the junction of Highway 149 and South Highway 421 south of Manchester.

Deputies report that 41-year-old Terry Wagers drove to the 911 center in Manchester and told them he had shot someone.

The citation on Wagers states turned himself in and brought the gun to turn in as evidence.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

