Spendthrift Farm celebrates big weekend win

Into Mischief, Authentic's sire, stands in front of Spendthrift Farm after the win at the Kentucky Derby.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Spendthrift Farm is celebrating a big win this weekend.

One of their very own winning Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Spendthrift Farm has been home to legends since opening in 1937. From horses like Malibu Moon and Seattle Slew to North America’s number one sire in 2019, Into Mischief. The farm hadn’t stood a winner since 1977. But that all changed Saturday.

“There are Derby winners that stood here before, so to reach the point of being back, we would have to theoretically then have one, and now we do. It’s a pretty good feeling,” said Farm President, Eric Gustavson.

Gustavson said they feared their hopes of a win might be out of reach when Thousand Words reared up and fell back before the start of the Derby.

“We were just crumpled. I mean all that time and effort and you’re just scratched. We were kind of in a low there,” Gustavson described the moment Thousand Words fell.

But they had another horse in the race.

“There is no feeling like it. Watching your horse come down the stretch with a chance to win is really unmatched in terms of anything else I’ve ever been involved with. So, we love the idea that people, lots of people, are going to get the chance to have that feeling,” said Ned Toffey, Spendthrift Farm General Manager.

Authentic becoming the winner of the 146th Kentucky Derby, making history during a race unlike any other. First being pushed back four months, then the announcement came that fans wouldn’t be allowed.

“We have 5,314 people who just won the Derby Yesterday,” said MyRacehorse Chief Operating Officer, Michael Behrens.

Behrens said people were purchasing micro-shares of horses up until the race began. Now, more than 5,300 people own Authentic.

“There’s more Derby winners yesterday, than probably in the history of the world,” Behrens said.

Another win for the Farm, people coming from all over the world to breed with Into Mischief, who is also Authentic’s sire.

“We hadn’t seen the Classic horse yet, so that’s really sort of the last box Into Mischief had to tick and he ticked it in a pretty big way yesterday,” said Toffey.

The Farm now proudly showcasing their latest rose garland.

Farm representatives said typically after a Derby win, you think about going to the Preakness next.

But they’ll be evaluating what their next steps for Authentic are now that race schedules are different this year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

