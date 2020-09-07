UK students in class on Labor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students are three weeks into the fall semester at UK and what would’ve been their first break is just another Monday on campus.

Administrators announced there would be classes on Labor Day back in June.

There also won’t be a fall break and the semester will end after the week of Thanksgiving.

Several students told us Monday they think its a fair trade-off. They also said some professors are giving them a lighter courseload Monday in light of the holiday.

It may be #LaborDay, but classes are in session at #UK. We’re catching up with students about how things have been going these last few weeks. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/FPg0igJAeF — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) September 7, 2020

“I think it’s being handled as well as it can be, this is all so new, so we were supposed to have some dorm restrictions lifted today, but they continued with the restrictions because they’re trying to keep people safe,” said UK student Kiarah Raglin. “So, it sucks that this is happening, but it’s no one’s fault and we’re just doing the best we can and I think UK is doing fairly well.”

From what we’ve seen, it’s not a busy day on campus, but students are still spread out studying in the shade and walking to and from class.

According to UK’s COVID dashboard, there are 453 active cases.

