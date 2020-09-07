Wolfe Co. native Tyler Booth’s career continues to rise as he finds new ways to connect with fans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 has changed everything about the way we consume entertainment. Things like packed concerts have been cancelled, keeping many of us from seeing our favorite artists in person.

No one knows the sting more of a tour being put on hold than up and coming country music singer and Wolfe County native Tyler Booth.

Back in March, Booth had just signed a record deal and this summer he was set to open for some major acts.

Over the summer we sat down with Tyler to talk about his passion for music and connecting with fans in a new socially distanced way.

Pre-COVID-19, this is where you would find Wolfe Co. native Tyler Booth, living out his dream on stage before it was all shutdown.

“It was kind of a let down because I was going to be out with Darius Rucker,” said Tyler Booth.

Off the road, a guy who loves the outdoors spent much of his time being healthy at home in Campton. ”I’ve kind of took over in here, I’ve got microphones, speakers and 4-5 guitars laying around,” said Booth. In March, Booth had just signed with Sony Music Nashville and was ready make his mark when COVID hit.

It was a dream come true for Booth. Music runs in his blood, and from an early age he found a home on stage with just a guitar and his voice.

As comfortable as he looks performing, Booth admits off stage he is pretty shy but not when music is involved. ”I’m just kind of a normal person that just loves music. I live by it and play every single day, I’m just so deep into music and it pretty much consumes my whole life,” said Booth.

It was an instructor he had while at Morehead State University who helped him catch the attention of one of Nashville’s veteran songwriters and producers Phil O’Donnell, who has now become a mentor.

”I learn new ways to be creative because he is always got something I haven’t heard yet so I am always trying to learn from Phil,” said Booth.

Booth has a distinct country sound and the songs he writes are about what he knows from growing up in eastern Kentucky. The year 2020 has been very different for this new artist trying to make a name for himself.

Booth has put out several new songs, and that fan base he has been building responded.

Booth recently hit two million streams.

“I never would have thought I would get that many streams. I would always just kind of put stuff out as a kid and maybe it would get 30 views or something that was cool,” said Booth.

With live shows cancelled, Booth, like a lot of artists, turned to social media and virtual concerts to stay connected to his fans. For months concerts were in his living room, but nothing beats a live performance, and in July Booth got back on stage playing a drive-up concert in Ashland.

“It was almost textbook what I thought it was going to be. Everybody was socially distancing,” said Booth.

With show dates postponed, Booth is still hard at work either at home with his dog Waylon or in Nashville.

Booth admits he is still a small town guy just living out a big country music dream. ”I don’t know, I feel like I’ve had a lot of luck and a lot of great people around me that is really supporting me and lifting me up,” said Booth.

You can can find Tyler’s music where you find your favorite artists, including on the legendary country duo Brooks and Dunn’s Reboot album featuring Booth singing their hit Lost and Found.

