Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures stay around for now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a great extended holiday weekend for many, now a more summertime feel will be returning to the forecast with increasing humidity ahead of our next rain chances late this week.

We have a beautiful start to this Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 60s and clear skies. We’ll keep the nice weather around throughout the day, but it will be slightly warmer. By this afternoon, highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s, with some humidity increasing. Fortunately, no rain chances will be moving in today as we expect mostly sunny skies to persist.

By Wednesday, morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s for a bit of a more mild feel. Throughout the day, not only will warm temperatures return, but more humidity will return as well due to some tropical moisture increasing in the forecast. On Wednesday, highs will still be in the mid-80s, but it will feel warmer than that due to the humidity. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will stay around again. Yet, we’ll also throw in an isolated shower and thunderstorm threat mainly across eastern and southern Kentucky during the afternoon and evening hours.

Isolated and scattered storm chances will continue to increase through the end of the week before a cold front finally sweeps through on the weekend. The best rain chances, or at least the more widespread chances, will come in on Saturday before tapering off throughout the day on Sunday and drying out for next week. Highs will continue to trend in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week with muggy conditions as this tropical moisture brings storm threats. Then, after the cold front pushes through, this will help send our highs back down into the 70s for Sunday and into this next workweek.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.