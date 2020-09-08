Advertisement

Breonna Taylor crime scene photos show ‘war zone,’ dozens of bullet holes

Breonna Taylor's sliding glass door is seen shattered from the night of the shooting at her apartment. (Source: Provided)
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 1,200 photos of Breonna Taylor’s home show dozens of bullet casings and bullet holes inside and outside her apartment.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead when LMPD officers served a narcotics warrant at her home in March.

Now, nearly six months later, WAVE 3 News has just obtained the photos, many of which are too graphic to share. Her family said the photos made Taylor’s home look like a war zone.

Some images show bullet holes on a wall clock, the shower, chairs, mirrors, cabinets, pots, shoes, walls, the ceiling and even dresser drawers.

Nearly a dozen shell casings were found in the parking lot following the shooting, and several dozen more casings and evidence markers were photographed in the breezeway just outside her front door.

The pictures also showed the battering ram the officers used to burst through that front door.

Taylor lived with her sister, Ju’Niyah, who wasn’t home on the night of the shooting. Her bedroom window was shattered by bullets shot from outside.

Some photos show several of the LMPD officers involved in the raid, including Brett Hankison, who was fired later for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.

Other photos showed the bloodied pants and wallet of Sgt. Jon Mattingly, who was injured when Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot when the door was being rammed open, thinking intruders were breaking in. Mattingly survived his injury.

A photograph of another officer, Anthony James, showed him wearing a body camera. LMPD has not released any video from the shooting but has said that officers from the unit involved in the Taylor raid did not usually wear body cameras. Since the raid, all officers are now provided such cameras.

The pictures also showed Walker’s legally-owned gun under Taylor’s bed.

There was also a photograph of a letter written to Taylor by her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover. He was named on the warrant that led officers to Taylor’s apartment but was taken into custody just minutes earlier during a raid at another location, as part of the same drug investigation. In that undated letter, Glover wrote that he knew he had to change himself as well as the people around him.

