Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Slow Changes By The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s little denying the weather has an affinity for the extreme lately, but what’s happening now borders on the insane. We have an historic super early season snowstorm raging in the Rockies just a day or two removed from 100 degree temps, and we are watching he southeast coast for a possible tropical system. That tropical system is throwing up a stop sign to the western cold, keeping it from just bowling east. We will finally get that system to impact our weather by the weekend.

Today’s weather will feature a mix of sun and high clouds as temps warm deep into the 80s.

As a system off the southeast coast slowly works toward the west, it already has some tropical juice ahead of it. We may see that edge just far enough west to impact us with some scattered showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday. The best chance appears to be in the east.

The best threat for showers and storms returns for the weekend as our western system heads toward the Great Lakes and interacts with some juice across the east. This could bring some heavy rains into our region.

That front may slow down on top of us and setup a pipeline of tropical moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico into next week.

