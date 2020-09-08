Advertisement

Corbin man tests limits, completes ultra-marathon

A Corbin man completed an Ultra-marathon this weekend
A Corbin man completed an Ultra-marathon this weekend(Zack Horvath)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin High School Alumni Zack Horvath has always pushed the limits of his body. Whether it’s playing for football for the Redhounds, working out or training for his next competition, Horvath uses his competitive attitude to go to the next level.

“I’m always looking to push my limits. Challenge my limits,” said Horvath.

Horvath’s latest challenge was the mini-ironman triathlon, swimming 1.2 miles, followed by 56 miles on a bike and a 13.2-mile run. When that race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Horvath and his family sat down to determine what the next challenge would be based on his previous training.

“I didn’t want that to kind of set the standard for the year,” said Horvath. “I wanted to still￼ do something big.”

That is when he decided on an ultra-marathon. Ultra-marathons are runs anywhere from 30 miles to above 100 miles in distance.

Friday Morning, Horvath set out on a 100-mile mission. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Eastern Kentucky University freshman set out on a journey around the tri-county area. He traveled through the Cumberland Falls area, Whitley City, Williamsburg, Bee Creek, Keavy and other surrounding communities before circling back around to finish at Sanders Park Saturday afternoon.

“About the 50 mile mark I really started having to dig deep. My shin started hurting. The ankles started cramping up,” Said Horvath. “I really had to dig deep. ￼It was like man I got a lot of people wanting me to do this. So it wasn’t only me wanting to get it finished, other people are wanting to see me finish and that pushed me along even further.”

Horvath did stop for hydration, rest and healing. Monday morning Horvath went to the doctors to check for any stress fractures.

“It shows that even through tough times you can push through because the pain ain’t gonna last forever,” said Horvath.

The complete distance was 102.69 miles with a total time of 34:10:15, 26:35:16 of that time was spent moving.

