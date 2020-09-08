Deputies: Man burns car to avoid arrest in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in catching a man accused of burglary.

41-year-old Tommy Vaughn is wanted on an outstanding criminal mischief warrant.

Police say he is the suspect of multiple burglaries in the area.

Deputies say he burned his car Monday morning to avoid arrest.

To report a tip on Vaughn’s location you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

