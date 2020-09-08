Advertisement

Facebook to pay some users to pause social media before election

It’s part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election.
It’s part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election.(Source: CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Facebook will reportedly pay some of its users to quit using its app for a while.

It’s part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election, which Facebook announced on Monday.

But the Washington Post later reported that those users could be paid up to $120.

The paper posted a screenshot of a survey sent to some Instagram users.

It tells them that if they opt in, they would deactivate their Facebook or Instagram accounts later this month. The accounts would be inactive for either one or six weeks, and some users would then have to take a survey before their accounts are re-activated.

Facebook expects up to 400,00 people to take part in the research.

The company says the study will be done by independent researchers who are not paid by Facebook, and the findings are not expected to be published until at least the middle of next year.

Copyright 202 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

As California burns, the winds arrive and the lights go out

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

News

Fayette County parents heading to Frankfort for “Let Them Learn” rally

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Parents are calling on lawmakers to reopen classrooms.

National

WATCH: Firefighters take down suspect accused of punching woman in face

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say while trying to restrain the suspect, a 29-year-old firefighter was punched in the eye, causing bruising and swelling.

National

COVID-19 leaves family of 5 with lemonade stand as only source of income

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Florida family doesn’t make a lot of money at the lemonade stand, despite sometimes working long hours. Their savings have vanished, and they are way behind on bills and rent.

Latest News

National

Fla. family sells lemonade to try make ends meet amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The family of five doesn’t make a lot of money at the lemonade stand, despite sometimes working long hours. Their savings have vanished, and they are way behind on bills and rent.

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

National

Shark kills man on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An ambulance service spokesman says the critically injured victim was brought to shore by surfers and was declared dead on the beach.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures stay around for now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
We have only a few more dry days ahead as humidity increases ahead of our next storm chances late this week

National

Toddler severely burned after getting trapped in Iowa house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
Firefighters rescued two brothers from a fire at their Iowa home, but the younger boy, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage.

National

Fire crews rescue two young brothers trapped in fire at Iowa home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Firefighters rescued two brothers from a fire at their Iowa home, but the younger boy, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage.