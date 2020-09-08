Advertisement

Fayette County parents heading to Frankfort for “Let Them Learn” rally

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(WVLT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Fayette County parents have plans to protest against virtual learning in Frankfort Tuesday.

A Facebook group called “Let Them Learn in Fayette County” organized the event. The group has more than 1,500 members.

Members say they are frustrated with virtual learning. They are calling on lawmakers and education leaders to reopen classrooms.

The rally is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday outside the Kentucky State Capitol. Organizers are asking attendees to wear school colors.

