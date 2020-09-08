FCPS releases guidelines for fall sporting events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first sporting event of the fall season in Fayette County is set for Tuesday evening.

At Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School, student-athletes are practicing, but they didn’t immediately know how many people, if any, would be in the stands to watch them play.

Just hours before the first soccer game of the season, FCPS officials released the guidelines for fall sporting events:

Limited admittance for 4-5 previously identified members of each athlete’s immediate family.

Provisions allowing cheerleaders and bands to participate; cheer and band families will follow the same limited admission as athletes' families.

Temperature and health screening requirements for all persons entering the competition venue.

Assigned seating for family units at least 6 feet apart from other families.

Mask requirements for all spectators during the entire competition. The only exception will be for those with a medical exemption documented by a medical doctor on official letterhead from the office issuing the exemption. Those who refuse to wear a mask for any other reason will not be allowed entry or will be asked to leave the event.

School discretion about whether to offer limited concession stand sales.

Entrance and exit expectations and prohibition of congregating in groups before, during or after events.

