Foundation started in honor of Louisville mother, daughter killed in February crash near St. Louis

Lesley and Rhyan Prather were killed in a crash near St. Louis on Valentine’s Day when a suspected intoxicated driver hit them while they were driving from Louisville to Kansas City for a volleyball tournament. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Lesley & Rhyan Prather organization was created to continue the light and legacy following their deaths.

The Prathers were killed in a crash near St. Louis on Valentine’s Day when a suspected intoxicated driver hit them while they were driving from Louisville to Kansas City for a volleyball tournament.

Carrie McCaw, 44, and her 12-year-old daughter Kacey also were killed in the crash.

A statement was released on Monday to announce the start of the organization. The foundation’s mission is to help children, women and families in need.

The Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation’s Board of Directors consists of members of the Louisville Fire Department, the Kentucky Indiana Volleyball Academy and the Falls City Soccer Club.

The organization said it is in the beginning stages as it works to acquire its 501c3 and formally set up with the state.

Monday would have been Rhyan’s 13th birthday.

