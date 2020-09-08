Advertisement

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Labor Day.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 61.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The new cases from Labor Day bring the county’s total to 6,499. This comes after Labor Day weekend saw one of the highest one-day increases in cases with 113 new cases on Saturday.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 111 cases, Sept. 4
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

  • 110 cases, March
  • 143 cases, April
  • 507 cases, May
  • 793 cases, June
  • 1,702 cases, July
  • 2,538 cases, August

The current official state totals are 53,064 cases and 996 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Beshear announces launch of Eviction Relief Fund website

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the launch of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website, teamkyhherf.ky.gov, where Kentuckians now can visit and apply for assistance.

Crime

Woman facing murder charge in 2019 shooting near Fayette Mall appears in court

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The woman accused in a deadly shooting in 2019 near Fayette Mall appeared in court Tuesday morning.

News

Fayette County parents heading to Frankfort for “Let Them Learn” rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Parents are calling on lawmakers to reopen classrooms.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures stay around for now

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
We have only a few more dry days ahead as humidity increases ahead of our next storm chances late this week

Latest News

News

Train hits car in Lexington, killing one

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police said the victim was inside a car that was stopped on the tracks when it was hit by the train.

News

Travelers hit the road after Labor Day weekend plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
From visiting family to just getting out of the house — we heard it all this evening. But was this travel different from past years?

Regional

Coroner identifies driver, three-year-old passenger hit and killed in Sherman Minton multi-vehicle collision

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
One of the drivers and a three-year-old passenger hit and killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle collision have been identified by the coroner.

News

Foundation started in honor of Louisville mother, daughter killed in February crash near St. Louis

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The Lesley & Rhyan Prather organization was created to continue the light and legacy following their deaths.

News

Organizations using Suicide Prevention Month to raise awareness, inspire action in veteran community

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and it's a different kind of pandemic that hits the veteran community especially hard.

News

Protests and Churchill Downs: What’s next after Derby?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Organizers of protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor say they intend to continue applying pressure to Churchill Downs for commitments of inclusion in its economic future.