Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Labor Day.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 61.

The new cases from Labor Day bring the county’s total to 6,499. This comes after Labor Day weekend saw one of the highest one-day increases in cases with 113 new cases on Saturday.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

113 cases, Sept. 5

112 cases, Aug. 27

111 cases, Sept. 4

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

110 cases, March

143 cases, April

507 cases, May

793 cases, June

1,702 cases, July

2,538 cases, August

The current official state totals are 53,064 cases and 996 deaths.

