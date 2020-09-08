Lexington marks six months since first COVID case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday marks six months since Lexington’s first COVID-19 case.

Since then, there have been almost 6,500 confirmed cases and 61 deaths.

“Sadly, from mid-May into June and now since then, we’ve had an abundance of cases,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department spokesperson. “We are seeing about 100 new cases per day in September.”

Monday, the city only reported 49 new cases, but Hall says that number is most likely low because of the labs that were closed over the holiday weekend. He said the health department actually expects those numbers to keep rising over the next few weeks.

“It generally takes about a week to two weeks to see the numbers go up,” Hall said. “If you look at Derby weekend, perfect weather, and the three day Labor Day weekend in the summer we definitely anticipate a spike."

Some of those new cases are from the testing at the University of Kentucky, but only students who are quarantining on campus, or live in Fayette County, count as a case here. UK says they currently have 94 students on campus or fraternity isolation.

“By having that isolation to take care of their needs, that’s a great way of ensuring they are following those guidelines and not going out and spreading it,” Hall said.

Along with the masks and distancing, the health department also encourages everyone to get their flu shot. They say staying healthy during a pandemic will keep beds clear for people who need them.

“I’ve already seen reports this morning calling this the most important flu shot of your life,” Hall said. “That really isn’t an overstatement. We need people to protect themselves from the flu to keep the hospitals, the ICU units, the medical providers free as much as possible to treat the COVID-19 patients.”

Hall said at any given time the health department has around one thousand active cases they’re monitoring. That includes a call every day.

