Madison Central Football looking to bounce back in 2020

By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison Central Indians say they are a work in progress after coming off a 1-10 season in 2019. They return several key players from last season and they look drastically different.

“And that is exciting for me and our staff because from March on we were not able to have a dedicated a dedicated strength and conditioning program (due to COVID-19 restrictions),” explains head coach Mark Scenters. “We are sending things out to the kids and counting on them to do things on their own and a lot of them did.”

It’s no secret Central’s offense struggled last year, but don’t be surprised to see the Tribe lineup more and play power football if needed.

“I think so. I think we’re really strong,” says second year quarterback Canon Scenters. “I think our offense of line definitely if we wanted to wedge block and go all the way down, I think we can put them all back there and just run it.”

Senior receiver Zach Holbrook agrees. “We’ve got two freshmen that are in the mix and a couple of seniors and a couple of juniors. We have a lot of guys we can hand the ball off to and we’ve got a lot going on in the offense this year.”

Defensively is where Mark Scenters team is strongest. Size and speed are great weapons but also maturity.

“I feel like we have to come together a little bit more than we did last year,” says defensive back Nate Storie. “We kind of gave up after we lost a few games in a row and it just got to our heads. And another thing is we’ve got a score points and get some stops.”

Central also plays for a teammate with them in spirit. Manny Prewitt died in a swimming accident in June and 2020 is dedicated to his memory.

“He died he died just a week before our practice,” says Brayden Prewitt. “It was like guys we have to play for him. We’ve just got to play for him and work hard for him every day.”

For Coach Scenters, it has been a tough offseason. “They miss their friend but they also are very intent on making sure they push forward for him.”

